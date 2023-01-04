Left Menu

President Murmu advises Scouts and Guides to adopt universal values and ethos

The President said that today India is considered a young country in the world. Youth are the builders of the future of the nation. 

President Murmu advises Scouts and Guides to adopt universal values and ethos
The President said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharat Scouts and Guides have shown exemplary courage in serving the society. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the inauguration of 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan today (January 4, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that Bharat Scouts and Guides is the largest voluntary, non-political, uniformed youth organization and educational movement in the country. It works for the character-building of boys and girls without any distinction of creed, race or gender. With a membership of over 63 lakh Scouts and Guides, Bharat Scouts and Guides is one of the largest Scouts and Guides organizations in the world. She said that members of this organization are working with a spirit of dedication and service which promotes welfare of humanity. She urged everyone to imbibe this spirit of humanity and love in their lives.

The President said that before starting their journey, Scouts and Guides make a promise to keep themselves physically strong, mentally awake and morally right not for personal gains but for the collective well-being of the society. These characteristics of higher consciousness when followed make the world a better place.

Citing the example of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bill Gates who were Scouts, the President advised Scouts and Guides to adopt the universal values and ethos which will guide you in future. She said that the lessons they learn as Scouts and Guides would enrich their lives in countless ways.

The President said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharat Scouts and Guides have shown exemplary courage in serving the society. Speaking about the ill effects of climate change, she said that the impact of rising temperature, sea levels and weather uncertainties is quite clear. Before it is too late, we have to take immediate corrective measures. She said that Scouts and Guides can play an important role in making people by adopting renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting sustainable development practices. She said that as Scouts and Guides, it is their duty to educate people about the importance of protecting biodiversity, maintaining environmental balance and promoting responsible tourism practices.

The President said that today India is considered a young country in the world. Youth are the builders of the future of the nation. She said that the world is changing very fast and they have to be future- ready. They should set higher goals to meet the future challenges that the country and society would be facing. She urged the Scouts and Guides to move forward with complete faith in themselves and success will follow.

(With Inputs from PIB)

