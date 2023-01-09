Taiwan condemns China's latest military drills

Taiwan's presidential office on Monday condemned China's latest military drills near the island, and said peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and region are the joint responsibility of both Taiwan and China.

Taiwan's position is very clear in that it will not escalate conflicts nor provoke disputes, but will defend its sovereignty and security, the presidential office added in a statement.

