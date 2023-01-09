Left Menu

Union Home Secretary reviews streamlining of infrastructure at Delhi airport

Union Home Secretary assured to coordinate and requested the stakeholders to maintain the pace in streamlining the departure and arrivals in Delhi airports. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:58 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary held a high-level meeting in New today with the major stakeholders to review streamlining of infrastructure at Delhi airport. The Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Chairman, AAI; DG, BCAS; Bureau of Immigration, Delhi Police, DIAL GMR and security agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a steady ramping up of capacities had taken place since the last review meeting held on 15 December 2022. Many important steps have been taken such as:

Close monitoring and revised scheduling of air slots has reduced incidents of bunching of flights.

To facilitate quicker immigration, additional counters have been made functional along with posting of adequate manpower. Baggage scanners have been increased by doubling up the capacity in domestic bay. Immigration counter area has been de-cluttered.

Delhi Police has increased deployment for traffic lane management.

It was also informed that on the basis of a Stakeholder Committee evaluation, the DIAL GMR has revised a modern layout plan for Immigration Bay. This is likely to be completed in three months, without causing any disruptions in the present immigration clearance time. The proposal includes setting up of Documentation and Biometrics booths in Walkways to avoid cluttering in Immigration Bay.

Union Home Secretary assured to coordinate and requested the stakeholders to maintain the pace in streamlining the departure and arrivals in Delhi airports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

