Nepal-US joint military exercise kicks off

Armies of Nepal and the US on Monday began a joint military exercise, focusing on gaining knowledge about water and mountain region search and rescue operations as well as enhancing disaster management capability.

The exercise named “Ex-Teak Nail 23-3011” began at Shree Mahavir Planning and Coordination Division”.

Forty-five personnel from the Nepal Army and 19 personnel from the US Army are taking part in the joint military exercise, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army headquarters.

The exercise includes subjects like High Angle Rescue, Combat Search and Rescue, Air Craft Rescue, High Altitude/ Alpine Rescue and Swift Water Rescue. This is the 12th edition of the Nepal-US joint army exercise that is taking place simultaneously at Chhauni in Kathmandu and the Nagarkot area in Bhaktapur.

Such kind of joint exercise will help gain knowledge about water and mountain region search and rescue operations as well as enhance disaster management capability. The Nepal Army expresses confidence that the joint exercise will also help further strengthen the friendly relations existing between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)