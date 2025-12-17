Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over $300 Million White House Ballroom Build

A lawsuit filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation challenges the Trump administration's $300 million White House ballroom project, claiming it violates presidential powers by bypassing required legal reviews. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon expressed reluctance to halt the project immediately, indicating no 'irreparable harm' was shown.

A federal judge in Washington has indicated reluctance to stop the Trump administration's $300 million White House ballroom project, despite a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The group claims the project abuses presidential powers by proceeding without necessary legal reviews.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon stated that the preservation group had not demonstrated 'irreparable harm' if the project proceeds temporarily. He suggested the government should limit construction to below-ground work unrelated to a future specific design, with a formal order to follow soon and another hearing set for January.

Amidst controversy and condemnation over the alterations to the historic site, the Department of Justice maintains the project is lawful, describing it as a needed venue for state functions. The administration asserts that the construction follows a history of presidential renovations and plans to consult with required agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

