Left Menu

3 artificial lakes at Nilothi to recharge aquifers using treated wastewater from STP: Delhi govt

Around 25 million litres of treated water is being released into them every day, it said.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the three artificial lakes and the Nilothi STP on Tuesday.He said the main objective of the project is to increase the groundwater level in the area along with the restoration of the local ecosystem.The lake is being filled with treated water from the sewage treatment plant here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:39 IST
3 artificial lakes at Nilothi to recharge aquifers using treated wastewater from STP: Delhi govt
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arvind Kejriwal government has created three artificial lakes at Nilothi in west Delhi that will recharge aquifers using the treated wastewater from the sewage treatment plant in the area, an official statement said.

The three lakes spread over 10.5 acres can hold 255 million litres of water. Around 25 million litres of treated water is being released into them every day, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the three artificial lakes and the Nilothi STP on Tuesday.

He said the main objective of the project is to increase the groundwater level in the area along with the restoration of the local ecosystem.

The lake is being filled with treated water from the sewage treatment plant here. Piezometers will also be installed in the lake to keep a check on the groundwater level, he said.

The landscaping work around these lakes will be completed in the next few months, after which they will be opened to the public, Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023