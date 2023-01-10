3 artificial lakes at Nilothi to recharge aquifers using treated wastewater from STP: Delhi govt
Around 25 million litres of treated water is being released into them every day, it said.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the three artificial lakes and the Nilothi STP on Tuesday.He said the main objective of the project is to increase the groundwater level in the area along with the restoration of the local ecosystem.The lake is being filled with treated water from the sewage treatment plant here.
The Arvind Kejriwal government has created three artificial lakes at Nilothi in west Delhi that will recharge aquifers using the treated wastewater from the sewage treatment plant in the area, an official statement said.
The three lakes spread over 10.5 acres can hold 255 million litres of water. Around 25 million litres of treated water is being released into them every day, it said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the three artificial lakes and the Nilothi STP on Tuesday.
He said the main objective of the project is to increase the groundwater level in the area along with the restoration of the local ecosystem.
The lake is being filled with treated water from the sewage treatment plant here. Piezometers will also be installed in the lake to keep a check on the groundwater level, he said.
The landscaping work around these lakes will be completed in the next few months, after which they will be opened to the public, Sisodia said.
