Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with Saudi Arabia
The United Arab Emirates is withdrawing its forces from Yemen within 24 hours following a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a port in Mukalla. The attack, over a supposed UAE-linked weapons shipment, marks a significant rise in tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, impacting their relationship within OPEC.
The United Arab Emirates announced its decision to withdraw remaining troops from Yemen following increased tensions with Saudi Arabia. The UAE's withdrawal comes in response to a Saudi-backed ultimatum demanding Emirati forces leave the country within 24 hours after an airstrike on the southern port of Mukalla.
Riyadh claimed the targeted shipment linked to the UAE marked an escalation in its strained relations with Abu Dhabi, which diverged over regional matters such as oil production and geopolitical influence. Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of instigating southern separatists in Yemen, threatening its national security.
The fallout sees UAE losing its coalition standing, once aligned against Yemen's Houthis. The rift has caused economic ripples, with major Gulf stock indexes plummeting. As both nations are key OPEC members, their discord could impact OPEC+ decisions on oil production levels, scheduled to be discussed in an upcoming meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
