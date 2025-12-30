Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

The People For Animals Wildlife Hospital rescued four leopard cubs abandoned due to human activity near the city. The cubs received medical care, including an ultrasonography to rule out injuries, and were stabilized with proper nutrition. Efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:19 IST
In a remarkable act of wildlife conservation, the People For Animals (PfA) Wildlife Hospital executed a daring rescue of four leopard cubs found abandoned on the outskirts of the city. The young animals were reportedly left behind amid increasing human interference in their natural habitat.

Quick to respond, the PfA's Quick Rescue Reaction Team arrived at the scene in Tavarekere Hobli within just 30 minutes after receiving an alert in the morning. The team conducted a meticulous search for any signs of the mother before deciding to transport the cubs for medical attention.

According to Colonel Dr. Navaz Shariff, Chief Wildlife Veterinarian at PfA Wildlife Hospital, leopard mothers seldom abandon their cubs naturally. The increased human activity often forces them away. The rescued cubs, aged around 5–7 days, were treated for dehydration and confirmed to have no internal injuries through an ultrasonography examination. They are currently being nurtured with an age-appropriate nutritional formula, with ongoing efforts to facilitate their reunion with their mother.

