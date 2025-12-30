Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh-India relations, senior advisers of Bangladesh's interim government convened with High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, on Tuesday. Officials revealed that various issues were discussed, though details remain undisclosed.

Hamidullah's visit to Dhaka followed an urgent summons from the foreign ministry, reflective of recent diplomatic strains between the two nations. The meeting was reportedly brief, lasting around thirty minutes.

The diplomatic discord has seen both countries calling in each other's envoys and issuing statements regarding security concerns for diplomatic missions and incidents of minority persecution, according to media sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)