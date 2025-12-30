Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations
Senior advisers of Bangladesh's interim government met with the High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, amid strained relations between Bangladesh and India. The meeting, held at the foreign office, was to address various issues, though specifics were not disclosed. Reports suggest tensions involving diplomatic missions and minority communities.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh-India relations, senior advisers of Bangladesh's interim government convened with High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, on Tuesday. Officials revealed that various issues were discussed, though details remain undisclosed.
Hamidullah's visit to Dhaka followed an urgent summons from the foreign ministry, reflective of recent diplomatic strains between the two nations. The meeting was reportedly brief, lasting around thirty minutes.
The diplomatic discord has seen both countries calling in each other's envoys and issuing statements regarding security concerns for diplomatic missions and incidents of minority persecution, according to media sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- India
- relations
- diplomatic
- tensions
- advisers
- Hamidullah
- diplomacy
- minority
- missions
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Church Construction Sparks Controversy in Teekli Village
Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators
Diplomatic Dynamics: Pakistan Mediates Gulf Tensions
Tensions Rise: Odisha Reacts to Brutal Attack on Youth in Tamil Nadu
Droning Tensions: Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine's Key Ports