Russia promotes Gerasimov in military leadership shake-up

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Announcing the appointment, the defence ministry said the changes were designed to increase the effectiveness of managing military operations in Ukraine, more than 10 months into the campaign.

