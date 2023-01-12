Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE - report
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.
Pakistan's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Pakistan
- ARY News
- Sharif
- information ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes Pakistan's leading Test run-scorer among wicketkeepers
Year Ender 2022: Imran Khan's ouster as Prime Minister led to political instability in Pakistan
Pakistan spent Rs 2.2 trillion on interest on debt, defence from July-November this year
New Zealand progresses to 353-4, trails Pakistan by 85 runs
Pakistan: Leaders protesting against illegal fishing arrested in Gwadar, leads to clash