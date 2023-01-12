Left Menu

Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE - report

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 12:57 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.

Pakistan's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

