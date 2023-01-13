At least 6 killed in Alabama as storm sweeps through U.S. South - NYT
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 06:47 IST
At least six people were killed in Autauga County, Alabama, on Thursday as a storm swept through the U.S. South, the New York Times reported.
The storm also damaged homes and left tens of thousands of customers without power in parts of Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Autauga County
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- U.S.
- Alabama
