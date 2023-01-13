Left Menu

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against man in terror conspiracy case of MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:19 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused involved in terror activities of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an official said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh against Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari, a resident of Bihar, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

So far, 10 active cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation, including six illegal immigrants of Bangladesh, have been arrested in connection with the case which was initially registered on March 14 last year at the STF Police Station in Bhopal.

The case was taken over by the NIA on April 5. The agency had filed a charge sheet against six accused on September 7 last year.

''Investigations have established that Asgar had been deeply influenced by the ideology of various proscribed terrorist organisations such as JMB and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent with an intention to further their activities in India.

''He entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates to influence, radicalize and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad against the Indian State. In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, Asgar translated jihadi literature from Urdu and Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have further established that he was involved in causing disaffection against India through false and distorted preaching that democracy was anti-Islam and Muslims were being persecuted in India because of democracy.

