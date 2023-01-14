UK's Cleverly says Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threat of execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely," he said in a tweet. Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threat of execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari. "The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely," he said in a tweet.
Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain. Iran's official IRNA news agency published a video on Thursday which it said showed that British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games in the Gulf - report
Iranian security personnel killed during protest
Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games in the Gulf - report
Iranian chess player was warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab -source
#FreeTaranehAlidoosti: Mark Ruffalo, Mira Nair among 600 artists demanding release of Iranian actor