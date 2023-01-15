HC orders joint survey of street near Sarai Rohilla Railway Station on plea to shut 'illegal' eateries

The Delhi High Court has ordered a joint survey of an area near Sarai Rohilla Railway Station by police, fire department and MCD on a plea claiming that the running of ''illegal'' eateries was creating a nuisance in the residential area.

The high court said after the joint survey, authorities shall file a report as to what steps have been taken to ensure that residents don't face any danger or inconvenience.

If eateries occupy public space, it is the duty of the police to ensure that the space is not blocked and people can walk and vehicles can pass and that there is way for the fire tenders, Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The high court was hearing a plea by Puran Chand, who resides in the lane opposite Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, seeking the shutting down of illegal eateries running in the area as they create a nuisance and disturb the peace of the residential area.

He said the vendors use footpaths and public spaces for tandoors and 'chula bhatti' for their eateries without following fire safety and pollution norms which poses grave danger to the life of residents in the vicinity.

The petitioner said when he confronted one of the dhaba owners, he was threatened and added that the street is the only excess to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

The Delhi government was represented by advocate Arun Panwar.

Authorities said no fire licences were found to be there with the eateries vendors and challans have been issued to them. They also said that fire safety norms have to be adhered to by them and they need to apply for fire safety certificates.

Regarding the fire safety issue, the court said there is no doubt that the area has to be surveyed by Delhi Police and fire department along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a joint report shall be filed.

It asked the Commissioner of Police to ensure that due to eateries, roads are not blocked and there is space for the movement of fire tenders.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 4.

