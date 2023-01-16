Chhattisgarh: Two men, minor boy held for raping 13-year-old girl

Two persons have been arrested and a minor boy was detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Bastar in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

The girl was raped in the intervening night of January 11 and 12 after she was given a cold drink laced with sedatives, the Bodhghat police station official said.

After she filed a complaint on January 13, two men and the minor boy were held, he said.

A local court remanded the two men in judicial custody and the minor boy was sent to a juveniles' home, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)