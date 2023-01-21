Six injured in twin blasts in Jammu: Police
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Six persons were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday, a senior police officer said.
The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said.
''The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital,'' another police official said.
