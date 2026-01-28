Left Menu

Jammu's Tawi Riverfront Boat Festival Makes a Splash

The Tawi Riverfront in Jammu launched a two-day boat festival, drawing large crowds to enjoy free boat rides and musical performances. The event aims to establish the riverfront as a key tourism and urban space, while future plans involve private sector participation for continued boating activities.

Updated: 28-01-2026 20:40 IST
Jammu's Tawi Riverfront Boat Festival Makes a Splash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu witnessed a festive atmosphere with the launch of a two-day boat festival at the Tawi Riverfront on Wednesday night, attracting many visitors to the new tourist attraction. The event's primary aim is to promote the riverfront as a vibrant urban and tourist destination.

Organized by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), the festival offered free boat rides and lively musical performances from local bands, delighting attendees, including families and children. The riverfront initiative, which began in 2009, has faced numerous delays but is now seeing fruition as recreational infrastructure is developed.

Officials, including Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and JSCL CEO Devansh Yadav, envision the boating festival becoming a permanent feature with future involvement from private entities. At present, operations are managed in collaboration with SDRF, but plans to hand over to private operators are underway. Efforts to enhance tourism by promoting local adventures and Dogri cuisine continue, aimed at revitalizing Jammu's local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

