Fire breaks out in showroom in Ludhiana

A fire broke out in a two-storey showroom located in a narrow lane on Dr Gujjar Mal Road here on Saturday. No casualty was reported yet.

The showroom stored woollen and cotton merchandise.

According to a spokesperson of the fire department, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, but the possibility of short circuit cannot be ruled out. It took 35 fire tenders more than five hours to put out the fire, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)