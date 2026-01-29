Teen girl dies by suicide in Gurugram, diary mentions academic pressure

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her room here, police said on Thursday. Police recovered a diary from the room where she had written that she was under academic pressure and had withdrawn from her social circle, they said. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Aditi had gone to sleep in her room. The next morning, her mother went to her room to wake her up, but found the door locked. Despite calling repeatedly, Aditi did not open the door. Looking from a window, her mother found her hanging from a noose on the ceiling fan. Following this, the family informed the police, who took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem. They recovered a diary from her room in which she had written that she had an exam on Thursday and didn't know where to start studying. She also mentioned her withdrawal from her friend circle in her diary, a senior police officer said. Aditi, along with her family, had moved from Lucknow to Gurugram in April and was enrolled in a private school in 9th grade. Her mother works in a government department in Hardoi, and her father works in a private company in Bengaluru, police said. ''The statements of the girl's parents have been recorded, and nothing suspicious has been revealed yet. The girl's mobile phone has also been examined. In her diary, she wrote about the pressures of her studies. We are investigating the matter,'' ASI Mahendra Singh said.

