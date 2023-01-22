Police attend shooting in Los Angeles area, multiple casualties - LA Times

Left Menu

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualities on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Reuters | California | Updated: 22-01-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualities on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source. The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day. Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles. 

