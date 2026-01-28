This FTA, for you, is 'Freedom to Aspire': PM Modi to Indian youths on India-EU free trade agreement deal.
This FTA, for you, is 'Freedom to Aspire': PM Modi to Indian youths on India-EU free trade agreement deal.
