U.S. to offer support to Israel after synagogue attack - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden directed his national security team to offer support to their Israeli counterparts after seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, the White House said.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world." (Reporting By Paul Grant; editing by Kanishka Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)