Three arrested for killing two minors in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 09:04 IST
The police arrested three persons of the same family for allegedly killing two minors recently in Assam's Bongaigaon district, an officer said on Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by one Abdul Bashir Ahmed alleging that his 16-year-old niece and 14-year-old nephew were killed on the intervening night of February one and two.

The police launched an investigation and first arrested the elder cousin of the two deceased persons on Tuesday.

The police claimed that the arrested person, identified as Abu Sufian Ahmed, had confessed to the killing following which the crime scene was recreated and the weapon used in the killing recovered.

Subsequently, two others of the same family, identified as Mosheeda Khatun and Majnu Sk, were arrested.

The accused killed the male victim first and when the female came to know about the incident, she was killed in the same manner, the police said.

The motive behind the killing appears to be a long standing land dispute between the families, the police added.

