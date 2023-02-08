Left Menu

Village head goes missing in UP

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 08-02-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 09:30 IST
The woman village head of Gopalpur Lalpur Gram Sabha in the district has gone missing, police said on Wednesday.

Jagroop, a resident of Gopalpur, on Tuesday gave a written complaint that his daughter-in-law Meena Devi, who is the village head of Gopalpur Lalpur, is missing since February 3 on the basis of which a case has been lodged and investigations are on, they said. The father-in-law of the missing village head said she had left home on February 3 afternoon saying she would return from her maternal home in two-three days, but there is no trace of her till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

