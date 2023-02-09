Priyanca Radhakrishnan to attend Bali Process Ministerial Conference

Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan will lead the New Zealand delegation at the Eighth Bali Process Ministerial Conference tomorrow.

Minister Radhakrishnan will join other Ministers and business leaders from the Indo-Pacific region to promote international cooperation in the global fight against people smuggling and trafficking in persons.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is a proud and active member of the Bali Process, and acknowledges the important role this forum plays in addressing people smuggling, trafficking in persons, and related transnational crime,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“We remain firmly committed to working with international partners on these complex challenges.

“The global fight against trafficking requires international cooperation. Yesterday’s successful significant drug seizure, Operation Hydro, demonstrates the importance of our relationships and how Aotearoa New Zealand works effectively with others to reduce the impact of transnational crime globally.

“As one of the original members of the Bali Process, we remain committed to open dialogue, information sharing and practical cooperation to address shared irregular migration challenges.

“Part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s effort includes the steps we have taken to address worker exploitation and modern slavery, both domestically and internationally,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

The meeting will also be attended by business leaders, who will participate in the Bali Process Government and Business Forum. This includes New Zealand business representative, Gareth Marriott.

“So much more can be achieved when government and business work together. Businesses have the power to influence change within supply chains, to drive up standards, and remove the profitability of trafficking and slavery,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“I am looking forward to connecting with business leaders on these complex challenges,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

Minister Radhakrishnan will travel to Adelaide, Australia to attend the Ministerial Meeting on Friday 10 February 2023, as well as meet bilaterally with Ministerial counterparts.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)