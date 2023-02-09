Left Menu

Lavrov in Khartoum to meet with Sudanese military leaders

Lavrov's visit is part of a multi-leg Africa trip that has taken him to Mali and Mauritania.

Lavrov in Khartoum to meet with Sudanese military leaders
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet Thursday in Khartoum with Sudan's military rulers on Russia and other matters, the country's state-run SUNA news agency said.

Along with Sudan-Russia ties, the talks were expected to focus on Khartoum's role with affairs in its neighbouring conflict-stricken countries, including Chad, South Sudan and Central African Republic, according to Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq. He offered no further details.

Lavrov's visit to Sudan comes as senior diplomats from the US and other European nations conclude two days of talks with Sudanese military leaders and pro-democracy groups to push for a final agreement to restore the country's transition to democracy.

An October 2021 military coup derailed Sudan's short-lived, democratic transition. It came after the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 amid a popular uprising against his Islamist-backed repressive rule.

Late last year, the generals reached an initial deal with major pro-democracy groups to establish a civilian government. Internationally-backed talks were still underway to achieve a final agreement.

Lavrov's visit is part of a multi-leg Africa trip that has taken him to Mali and Mauritania. It is Lavrov's second trip to Africa this year as Russia seeks to maximise its interests on the continent amid rising global interest in Africa's rich resources.

