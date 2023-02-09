Left Menu

Rheinmetall in talks with Kyiv about Panther battle tanks, CEO tells Handelsblatt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 16:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German arms maker Rheinmetall wants to deliver its latest tank models to Ukraine, including Panther battle tanks, Chief Executive Armin Papperger told Handelsblatt business daily on Thursday.

"Ukraine is interested in the Lynx and the Panther - the most modern infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks," he was quoted as saying, adding there were already talks with Kyiv.

The German government would have to approve any export of Panther tanks, which were developed in Germany, reported the paper. 

