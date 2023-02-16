Honour killing: Man, brother sentenced to life imprisonment by Faridabad court

A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his daughter in 2021 for marrying outside caste. Additional District and Sessions Judge Amrit Singh Chalia awarded the sentence to the woman's father Sohan Pal as well as her uncle Shiv Kumar in the honour killing case. While Pal was a sub-inspector with the railway police, Kumar was a head constable of the Haryana Police posted at that time at the Old Faridabad police station, police said. On March 18, 2021, a case of honour killing was registered at the Ballabgarh police station on a complaint from the woman's husband Sagar Yadav, according to police. He had alleged that his wife Komal was killed by her father and uncle. During investigation it was found that Komal had married Yadav against the wishes of her family, police said. Pal and Kumar were arrested and they tried to pass of the murder as suicide, they said, adding that the they had cremated the body secretly at their ancestral village, Sahrala, without informing police.

Komal had taken police protection on February 8, 2021, after her marriage at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Sector-64, Ballabgarh, according to the complaint. When her family members came to know about her marriage, they decided to hold it again on March 15, 2021, in front of members of panchayat, police said. Yadav's and Komal's engagement was also done on February 19 in presence of relatives of both their families, they saud. ''The marriage was to be on March 15, but Komal's father said that the marriage could not possible due to the death of one of his relatives. Komal had called me that her relatives were not in favour of our marriage and were putting pressure on her to get married at some other place,'' the complainant said. ''After this we met on March 17 in Sector-7. But in the night, Komal informed me through WhatsApp that her father Sohan Pal and uncle Shiv Kumar were talking suspiciously. Unsuspecting, we went to sleep but on the next day a friend of Komal informed me that Komal committed suicide and her family cremated the body in their village Sahrala and then I moved to police,'' it said.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said police, acting swiftly, collected evidence and produced 33 witnesses. The charge sheet was submitted in court on June 15 in 2021. On the basis of the evidence collected and testimony of police witnesses, the court sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment on Thursday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)