Videh Arvind Kumar: Guardian of Literary Commitment

In the culturally rich city of Lucknow, 68-year-old 'Videh' Arvind Kumar embodies the spirit of disciplined literary commitment. A retired Assistant General Manager of the State Bank of India, Kumar's passion for literature transcends fleeting fame, embracing a lifelong dedication to the craft.

With an impressive portfolio of 27 books, in English and Hindi across various genres, his prolific output mirrors both his tenacity and versatility. Notable works include his long-running series Hypocrisy & Reality, and translations of major Hindi poetic works, which illustrate his ability to merge linguistic traditions.

Kumar's literary philosophy, emphasizing perseverance and authentic expression over external validation, stands in contrast to contemporary trends. His unwavering intent and creative vitality continue to shape a unique literary legacy, inspiring aspiring writers to prioritize substance over acclaim.