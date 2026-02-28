Videh Arvind Kumar: Guardian of Literary Commitment
At 68, Arvind Kumar, under the pen name 'Videh', continues to make significant contributions to literature. With a diverse array of 27 books, he reshapes literary discourse across languages. Emphasizing authenticity, his work leans on perseverance over public approval, demonstrating the enduring value of reflection and literary transformation.
- Country:
- India
In the culturally rich city of Lucknow, 68-year-old 'Videh' Arvind Kumar embodies the spirit of disciplined literary commitment. A retired Assistant General Manager of the State Bank of India, Kumar's passion for literature transcends fleeting fame, embracing a lifelong dedication to the craft.
With an impressive portfolio of 27 books, in English and Hindi across various genres, his prolific output mirrors both his tenacity and versatility. Notable works include his long-running series Hypocrisy & Reality, and translations of major Hindi poetic works, which illustrate his ability to merge linguistic traditions.
Kumar's literary philosophy, emphasizing perseverance and authentic expression over external validation, stands in contrast to contemporary trends. His unwavering intent and creative vitality continue to shape a unique literary legacy, inspiring aspiring writers to prioritize substance over acclaim.
- READ MORE ON:
- Videh
- Arvind Kumar
- literature
- books
- writing
- English
- Hindi
- translation
- authenticity
- perseverance
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray: Defending Marathi Culture Against BJP's Hindi Supremacy
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Push for Hindi Supremacy
BJP wants to kill regional languages and establish Hindi supremacy, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins
Rugby Revolution: English Premiership Expands to 12 Teams in 2029