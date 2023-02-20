Swedish PM welcomes Ankara message that talks over NATO bid can resume soon

Sweden's prime minister on Monday welcomed that the Turkish foreign minister earlier in the day said suspended talks between Turkey, Sweden, and Finland on the Nordic countries' NATO membership bid would resume "soon".

"I of course welcome Turkey's announcement that they want to resume the discussions regarding the trilateral agreements that Sweden has with Turkey and Finland," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

