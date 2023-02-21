Left Menu

Maha: Three women members of family killed in Solapur district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-02-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 21:07 IST
Three women of a family were found to have been killed at their house in Mangalvedha tehsil of southwestern Maharashtra's Solapur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

A suspect has been detained, said an official.

The women, two of them sisters, were found to have been hacked to death with an axe-like weapon, he said.

The gruesome killings at Lavate Vasti in Nandeshwar village were suspected to have taken place around 5 pm.

The deceased were identified as Dipali Balu Mali (25), Parabai Mali (45) and Sangita Mali (55).

Parabai and Sangita were sisters, while Dipali was their brother's daughter-in-law. The two sisters lived with their brother, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

