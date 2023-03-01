AAP's objective of providing good education, health facilities to Delhiites will remain unchanged: Raaj Kumar Anand

Left Menu

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who was given the additional charge of education and health departments following the resignation of Manish Sisodia, said the objective of his party to provide good education and health facilities to people of the city will remain unchanged.Speaking to PTI after taking charge, he said he has asked all the departments allotted to him to prepare PPTs of the work done by them.Just because there is a new face, the partys objectives will not change.

Updated: 01-03-2023
Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who was given the additional charge of education and health departments following the resignation of Manish Sisodia, said the objective of his party to provide good education and health facilities to people of the city will remain unchanged.

Speaking to PTI after taking charge, he said he has asked all the departments allotted to him to prepare PPTs of the work done by them.

''Just because there is a new face, the party's objectives will not change. We want to provide the best education to our children and top-notch healthcare facilities to citizens. I will work in the same direction,'' Anand said. The Delhi social welfare minister also said that he will be meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in the day and will take charge in accordance with ''what the chief minister says''.

Anand has been given the charge of education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries in addition to his existing portfolios. Talking about his new role, he said, ''I have asked the departments to prepare PPTs of work done by them so far and future projects to get an understanding.'' In a significant turn of events, arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain had on Tuesday resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet amidst BJP's persistent onslaught against the AAP over the corruption charges against its leaders.

The resignations came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in the now-scrapped excise policy case, saying it would set a ''wrong precedent'' and efficacious alternative remedies were available to him.

Sisodia's portfolios have been given to Kailash Gahlot and Anand till the appointment of new ministers.

