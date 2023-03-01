‘Understanding astrology’ made easy through first of its kind Astro app – ‘Astroscience’

• Common man can predict their future on a single click • Renowned Astrologer GD Vashist announces free subscription for the app at Nakshatra 2023 • Astroscience app is the first app to predict results with over 95% accuracy New Delhi, 1st March 2023: In the ongoing prestigious exhibition at Pragati Maidan, Nakshatra 2023, renowned astrologer and the founder of Jyothish Sansthan, Guruji GD Vashist, showcased his brain child product 'Astroscience app' that has made the ancient astrology wisdom simpler to understand and easily accessible to one and all. Honourable Minister for Food Processing Industries & Jal Shakti India was the chief guest for this event and he unveiled the AstroScience App and graced the occasion with Gurudev & Astroscientist Shri GD Vashist. In Astrology, the AstroScience app is the first app that has made astrology so easy for the common man.

In an endeavour to further propagate the ancient astrological knowledge even to the common public, the astroscience app is available at free subscription. One need to install the app, input their details like date time and place of birth to readily download their kundli and several other information instantly and that too with complete accuracy.

Sharing the insights about his app, Guruji GD Vashist explained that "In this era of information and technology, one can easily know about the good and bad essence of their and their loved ones within seconds at a single click with over 95% accurate prediction results. This is first of its kind such an app that integrates technology, Artificial intelligence and our ancient astrology wisdom, amalgamated using thousands of rules of the ancient science. A lot of efforts have been inculcated in this so that people, at the comfort of their home, are able to view their life predictions within nanoseconds." Through this app one can get a detailed insight about various life events from birth till eternity which emphasizes on the good and bad phases, remedial measures, and other major life events like getting a job, time of marriage, career, health, wealth, foreign travel, right matchmaking etc. Stating the advantages of the app for astrologers, Guruji GD Vashist, further stated "Apart from being an essential for a common man, this app will also benefit the astrologers in making a kundli themselves, without the hassle of copyright issues from the app. Further new astrologers can also take full advantage, gain knowledge and serve people for the better. There is no other app that offers this much accuracy around the world, from where everything about a person's life can be found with authenticity with just one click." Nakshatra 2023, is a prestigious exhibition organised at Pragati Maidan from 25th Feb to 3rd March 2023, led by experts in the field of holistic sciences that aims to promote ancient Astro wisdom including astrology, numerology, palmistry and other alternative therapies and eco-friendly lifestyle.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)