Pope Francis praying for people affected by train crash in Greece

A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on near the town of Larissa on Tuesday night, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens. "Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of almighty God, he (the Pope) offers heartfelt condolences to the families who mourn their loved ones," Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:18 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis is "saddened" by the deadly train crash in Greece and is praying for "everyone affected by this tragedy", the Vatican said on Wednesday. A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on near the town of Larissa on Tuesday night, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens.

"Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of almighty God, he (the Pope) offers heartfelt condolences to the families who mourn their loved ones," Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said in a statement. "To the injured, the emergency workers and all those providing assistance, his Holiness imparts his blessing as a pledge of strength and solidarity in the Lord."

