Temperature in train which crashed in Greece reached 1,300 Celsius- fire brigade

The number of people killed after two trains collided in Greece late on Tuesday is expected to rise as temperatures in the first carriage reached 1,300 Celsius, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:38 IST
The number of people killed after two trains collided in Greece late on Tuesday is expected to rise as temperatures in the first carriage reached 1,300 Celsius, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said on Wednesday. "It is worth noting that in the specific carriage a fire broke out and temperatures were particularly high, reaching even 1300 degrees Celsius," he told a briefing.

"(This) makes it hard to identify the people who were inside. The confirmed number of dead is 36 but based on these facts, and the findings from the scene of the tragedy, the number is expected to be greater."

