Rs 5 crore in cash recovered from Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Police recovered an estimated Rs 5 crore in cash from a car in Pratapnagar area of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

A huge amount of cash was recovered during the checking of a car, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhilwara City) Narendra Dayma.

The work of counting the cash is going on. The cash is estimated to be over Rs 5 crore, he said.

One person has been detained and he is being interrogated about the source of the cash, Dayma added.

