Bill Gates appreciated India's Covid management, vaccination drive, digital health initiatives: Mandaviya

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Wednesday appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to an official, he appreciated how India worked excellently during the Covid pandemic.

During the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Mandaviya showed Gates the dedicated war room at the ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory. It was set up during the Covid pandemic, the official said.

Mandaviya tweeted, ''Wonderful meeting with Bill Gates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani.''

