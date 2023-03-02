Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials

More work is needed to break down bureaucratic barriers to technology sharing in the second pillar of a trilateral defense agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States, British and Australian defense officials said on Wednesday. Shimon Fhima, director of Strategic Programmes at Britain's Ministry of Defence, made the comment referring to part of the 2021 AUKUS agreement dealing with advanced technology programs such as artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons.

Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote

Nigeria's new president-elect, Bola Tinubu, defended the election he just won as credible on Wednesday but Peter Obi, one of his main opponents, planned to challenge the result in court, according to Obi's running mate. The main opposition parties have described the outcome of Saturday's election as fraudulent after new technology that the electoral commission had promised would make the process more transparent instead malfunctioned, eroding trust.

Russia tries to close ring on Bakhmut as Ukrainians resist

Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle and storm the eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of throwing waves of men into battle in Bakhmut with no regard for their lives, and said the fighting was "most difficult" but the city's defence essential.

Hours after deadly train crash, Greece agonises over what went wrong

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it an unspeakable tragedy but questions are being asked whether the fatal collision of passenger and freight trains on Tuesday night could have been prevented. Nearly 24 hours after the two trains collided in central Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens, survivors and relatives of victims were still in the dark on who was responsible for Greece's deadliest train crash in living memory.

Exclusive-US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war -sources

The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four U.S. officials and other sources. The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.

British RAF chief calls it 'unacceptable' for China to recruit western military pilots

Britain's air force chief says it was "unacceptable" its former pilots were being recruited to train Chinese military, and intelligence agencies in Australia and Britain had shared information to warn pilots against working for Beijing. In October Britain said it would change the law to make it an offence for a former military pilot to continue training a foreign military after being warned by British intelligence agencies to stop.

Israeli minister's call to 'erase' Palestinian village an incitement to violence, US says

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's call for a Palestinian village to be "erased" amounted to incitement to violence and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must publicly disavow it, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday. An ultranationalist in Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, Smotrich made the comments at a conference on Wednesday amid a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks and Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

North Korea's Kim demands more farmland to boost food production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered improvements to infrastructure and expansion of farmland to ramp up food production, state media said on Thursday, amid warnings of an impending food crisis. Kim gave instructions to revamp irrigation systems, build modern farming machines and create more arable land as he wrapped up the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Committee on Wednesday.

Greece train crash kills at least 38 people, many of them likely students

At least 38 people were killed when a Greek passenger train collided head-on with a freight train late on Tuesday, derailing carriages which then burst into flames in the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory. Many of the victims were thought to be university students returning home after a long holiday weekend. Officials said the death toll was expected to rise further - temperatures in one carriage had risen to 1,300 Celsius (2,370 F) after it caught fire.

Top Putin ally visits Cuba, meets president and Raul Castro - Tass

A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Cuba on Wednesday and held talks with President Miguel Diaz-Canel as well as former Communist Party leader Raul Castro, Tass news agency said. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Diaz-Canel and Castro discussed international problems and how to deepen bilateral cooperation, Tass cited the council's press service as saying.

