Scoreboard: 3rd Test, India vs Australia, Lunch Day 2

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:50 IST
Travis Head Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the third Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 109 all out Australia 1st Innings (Overnight 156/4; 54 overs) Travis Head lbw Jadeja 9 Usman Khawaja c Gill b Jadeja 60 Marnus Labuschagne b Jadeja 31 Steve Smith c Bharat b Jadeja 26 Peter Handscomb c Iyer b Ashwin 19 Cameron Green lbw Yadav 21 Alex Carey lbw Ashwin 3 Mitchell Starc b Yadav 1 Nathan Lyon b Ashwin 5 Todd Murphy b Yadav 0 Matthew Kuhnemann not out 0 Exras (B-9, LB-8, NB-5) 22 Total (All out in 76.3 overs) 197 Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-108, 3-125, 4-146, 5-186, 6-188, 7-192, 8-196, 9-197.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 20.3-4-44-3, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-78-4, Axar Patel 13-1-33-0, Umesh Yadav 5-0-12-3, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-13-0.

India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma batting 5 Shubman Gill batting 4 Extras (LB-4) 4 Total (For no loss in Four overs) 13 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 2-0-3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

