China says official bilateral loans involving it make up less than 5% of Ghana's debt
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 13:07 IST
China said official bilateral loans involving the country account for less than 5% of Ghana's total debt, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.
Multilateral and commercial debt account for the vast majority of Ghana's external debt, said spokesperson Mao Ning.
Germany's finance minister recently singled out China during a visit to Ghana, as he called on countries that have lent to the embattled West African nation to form a creditor committee quickly to help it restructure its debt.
