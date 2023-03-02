Male nurse arrested for raping female doctor, sharing her nude photos online
- Country:
- India
Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year old male nurse for allegedly raping a female doctor and sharing her nude photos on social media.
The incident occurred in December last year when both were working at a hospital in Karnataka, police said.
According to the police, Nisham Babu hailing from Thrissur district allegedly raped the 28-year old doctor by giving her a false promise that a new job would be arranged for her at a hospital in Coimbatore.
The doctor was allegedly raped at a hotel here and her nude photos were taken after being lured into the trap.
The nurse, thereafter, allegedly sexually assaulted the doctor by threatening that her nude photos would be shared through social media platforms.
Sensing the danger, the victim reportedly blocked his number. The accused, thereafter, allegedly shared the victim's nude photos on social media.
Police said Babu has been booked under IPC section 376 (Rape) and Section 67A in The Information Technology Act, 2000 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NIA raids against ISIS sympathysers across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu in blast cases
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah accuses Bommai govt of taking 40 pc commission
Karnataka-based MK Agrotech acquires cooking oil brand Riso to expand in Maharashtra market
Karnataka BJP government floating tenders at inflated rates to fund upcoming polls: Congress' DK Shivakumar
NIA carries out searches in TN, Kerala, Karnataka in connection with blasts in Coimbatore and Mangaluru