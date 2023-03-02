Left Menu

Male nurse arrested for raping female doctor, sharing her nude photos online

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year old male nurse for allegedly raping a female doctor and sharing her nude photos on social media.

The incident occurred in December last year when both were working at a hospital in Karnataka, police said.

According to the police, Nisham Babu hailing from Thrissur district allegedly raped the 28-year old doctor by giving her a false promise that a new job would be arranged for her at a hospital in Coimbatore.

The doctor was allegedly raped at a hotel here and her nude photos were taken after being lured into the trap.

The nurse, thereafter, allegedly sexually assaulted the doctor by threatening that her nude photos would be shared through social media platforms.

Sensing the danger, the victim reportedly blocked his number. The accused, thereafter, allegedly shared the victim's nude photos on social media.

Police said Babu has been booked under IPC section 376 (Rape) and Section 67A in The Information Technology Act, 2000 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form).

