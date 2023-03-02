Left Menu

Russia to extend capital controls amid continued economic pressure

Nabiullina, speaking at a banking forum near Moscow, said that while many of these restrictions had been lifted or eased, current economic conditions meant that they would remain in place. "Deadlines for restrictions like limits on withdrawing cash currency from bank accounts, money transfers abroad, and restrictions on withdrawals by non-residents from 'unfriendly' countries are approaching," she said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:11 IST
Russia to extend capital controls amid continued economic pressure
Elvira Nabiullina Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's central bank will extend capital controls on cash withdrawals of foreign currency and transfers abroad, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, amid continued pressure on the economy.

Russia introduced strict controls on currency operations last year in response to Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, limiting Russian residents from transferring money abroad. Nabiullina, speaking at a banking forum near Moscow, said that while many of these restrictions had been lifted or eased, current economic conditions meant that they would remain in place.

"Deadlines for restrictions like limits on withdrawing cash currency from bank accounts, money transfers abroad, and restrictions on withdrawals by non-residents from 'unfriendly' countries are approaching," she said. "All of them will be extended."

She also warned of possible "systemic risks" in the banking sector as lenders scramble to make up for a slump in profits recorded last year, but played down the effect of the latest round of Western sanctions on the banking sector. "The recent addition of new banks to the sanctions lists is no longer perceived as a shock and does not create systemic risks," she said.

The United States and Britain last week added several Russian banks to their sanctions lists, while the European Union cut off more banks from the SWIFT global payments system, among them online lender Tinkoff and the private Alfa Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023