FIR against Pulwama municipal council chairperson for misbehaving with doctors

Police have registered an FIR against the Pulwama Municipal Council's chairperson for allegedly misbehaving with doctors at the Pulwama district hospital, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on February 27 and videos of it went viral on social media.

The FIR has been registered against Bilal Ahmad Rather based on a complaint from doctors and paramedical staff of the Pulwama district hospital, the officials said. They have accused Rather of misbehaving with on-duty staff of the hospital, hurling abuses on them and obstructing them from discharging their duties, leading to disturbance in patient care, the officials said. The matter in being probed, they said.

