Maha: Collegian gets dressing down for social media video at Latur police station

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:37 IST
A 22-year-old collegian was admonished for shooting a social media video (reels) at a police station in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The video shows him walk out of the gate of Vivekanand Chowk police station in ''filmy style'' sporting long hair, dark glasses, Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar said.

He was nabbed and made to apologise for the act, along with advise to cut his hair, the official added.

Sources said police also made a video of him apologising for the act and asking youth not to shoot such videos at important locations like police stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

