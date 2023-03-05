Left Menu

PM to address post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on March 6 via video conferencing.

It is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the Union Government to pool insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in its budget.

The Union budget 2023-24 is underpinned by seven priorities that complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding through the Amrit Kaal, an official statement said.

One of the priorities of the government is inclusive development that includes the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges, encouraging public and private medical research in ICMR labs and pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices, the statement said.

The webinar will have three simultaneous breakout sessions covering the health and pharma sectors.

Besides ministers and secretaries of the central government ministries and departments, a host of stakeholders drawn from state and UT governments, subject experts, representatives of industries, associations, private medical colleges, hospitals, etc would attend the webinar and contribute suggestions for better implementation of the budget announcements.

