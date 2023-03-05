Issues for Cong's planned protest on 1st day of U'khand budget session already addressed: BJP

The BJP Sunday questioned the justification of Congress' plan to gherao the Assembly in Gairsain on the first day of its budget session, saying the issues of the protest have already been addressed by the state government.

The Congress recently announced that it will gherao the assembly over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and the Adani issue on the first day of its budget session which begins on March 13.

''The proposed gherao of the state assembly by the Congress is wholly unjustified. It goes against public aspirations of which Gairsain is a symbol,'' the state BJP's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan told reporters here.

The issues over which the protest has been planned by the Congress have already been addressed by the state government to the satisfaction of the people and the court of law, he said. ''It is like a lost battle being fought by a party devoid of issues.'' According to the BJP leader, the Uttarakhand high court has expressed satisfaction with the probe being conducted by the SIT into the Ankita Bhandari murder case and has rejected a plea for a CBI probe. An SIT probe monitored by a high court judge has been ordered into paper leaks and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Chauhan said, adding the country's most stringent anti-copying law has also been brought by the state government that is being welcomed by one and all. ''As for the Adani issue, governments have no role in the rise and fall of markets. Another important thing is that a committee of Supreme Court judges, banking and SEBI experts has been asked to probe it and submit its report in two months,'' Chauhan said. ''When all these issues have been addressed it is hard to understand what the Congress is raising a hue and cry about,'' he added.

The Congress is persisting with its attack on the government weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

