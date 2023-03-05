Left Menu

Scholz calls for German confidence to achieve reforms

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the country to be confident about modernising its society and economy ahead of a two-day cabinet meeting that will tackle topics including climate policy, war in Ukraine and digitisation.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:59 IST
Scholz calls for German confidence to achieve reforms
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the country to be confident about modernising its society and economy ahead of a two-day cabinet meeting that will tackle topics including climate policy, war in Ukraine and digitisation. "We will talk about how a society that has so much on the agenda can become and remain confident, because the basis for doing anything is to think that one is capable of it," Scholz told reporters on Sunday outside Meseberg castle near Berlin.

He said topics for discussion included investments by steel and chemical companies in a shift to climate friendly operations and the opportunities posed by artificial intelligence (AI). "Germany will be the country that modernises its economy at fast speed in such as way that we will be able to operate free of carbon, and it will be a globally successful export country with well-paid jobs," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also arrived for talks with the cabinet on Sunday, was "a good friend of the German government" and would talk about how to create a "geopolitically self-assured Europe", Scholz added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023