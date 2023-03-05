Left Menu

Senior citizen rescued from 22nd floor of Mumbai skyscraper

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 21:56 IST
Senior citizen rescued from 22nd floor of Mumbai skyscraper
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old mentally retarded man was rescued by fire brigade personnel from the refuge area on the 22nd floor of a 32-storey building in suburban Kandivali on Sunday, an official said.

He said the Fire Brigade received a call at around 5:15 pm that a man was sitting in the refuge area on the 22nd floor of the skyscraper.

The refuge area is a separate space in high-rise buildings, where residents can take shelter in case of fire or other emergencies.

Meanwhile, the man climbed the four-foot-high safety wall. He was found lying unconscious on the parapet wall located six feet down, the official added.

He was rescued safely using a safety harness, a rope and other tools with fire brigade personnel descending on the parapet wall, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023