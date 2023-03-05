Senior citizen rescued from 22nd floor of Mumbai skyscraper

A 70-year-old mentally retarded man was rescued by fire brigade personnel from the refuge area on the 22nd floor of a 32-storey building in suburban Kandivali on Sunday, an official said.

He said the Fire Brigade received a call at around 5:15 pm that a man was sitting in the refuge area on the 22nd floor of the skyscraper.

The refuge area is a separate space in high-rise buildings, where residents can take shelter in case of fire or other emergencies.

Meanwhile, the man climbed the four-foot-high safety wall. He was found lying unconscious on the parapet wall located six feet down, the official added.

He was rescued safely using a safety harness, a rope and other tools with fire brigade personnel descending on the parapet wall, the official added.

