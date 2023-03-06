Arunachal govt's vision aligned with seven priorities of Union Budget: Guv

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik on Monday noted that the Pema Khandu government's vision for the state is aligned with the seven priorities (Saptarishi) outlined in the Union Budget 2023-24 for building a prosperous, inclusive and developed society.

Addressing the first day of the Budget session in the assembly here, the governor said that 'Team Arunachal' had been striving towards excellence in all areas of governance, be it education and healthcare services, agriculture and horticulture, connectivity in road, rail, air and digital sectors and eco-friendly tourism.

"The government's six pillars - 'Governance Reforms and Prudent Financial Management', 'Synergy and Convergence', 'Investment in Health Sector', 'Investment in Human Capital', 'Atma-Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh' and 'Environment Protection and Climate Resilient Development' - are very well aligned with the priorities adopted in the Union. Budget,'' he noted.

Calling the inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 last year a "historic event", Parnaik said the physical infrastructure of the state has progressed by leaps and bounds during the last seven years.

''The government has put in tremendous efforts, along with its own resources, to ensure that the capital city of Itanagar is on the national civil aviation map. We now have four functional airports with Itanagar having wide-body jet aircraft connectivity to major cities of the country,'' he said.

In the coming year, three more airstrips at Mechuka, Tuting and Vijoyanagar will be made operational. The central government is also considering state's proposal to build three more Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) -- at Dirang in West Kameng, Anini in Dibang Valley and in Upper Subansiri district, the governor stated.

''The commitment and proactive attitude of the government was reflected in the fact that road connectivity reached the state's two remotest administrative circles – Vijoy Nagar on Indo-Myanmar border and Tali on Indo-Tibetan border -- this year,'' he underlined.

''Pema Khandu's leadership ensured that the unrealised dreams of the people were fulfilled 75 years after Independence. The increased connectivity has triggered reverse migration in the state,'' he said.

The government is committed to achieving the goal of 'Drugs-free Arunachal', Parnaik maintained.

"A special anti-narcotics task force has been formed and a 24x7helpline made functional at the crime branch of state police to generate intelligence for targeted action,'' he said.

The governor called upon the members of the assembly for regular visits to remote and far-flung areas to interact with the citizens and ascertain if the central and state government programmes are benefitting them.

He said the state government is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring peace and tranquility, which is a pre-requisite for equitable, non-discriminatory, sustainable and accelerated development.

''All of us must contribute towards the overall development of the state, placing special emphasis on building a clean and green environment, eradicating corruption and poverty, promoting health and education, empowering the vulnerable sections of society, and maintaining unity and peace," he added.

